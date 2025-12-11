Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Duo take unlikely friendship from Celebrity Traitors to Gogglebox

Moment Nick Mohammed turns on Joe Marler in final Traitors banishment
  • Joe Marler and Nick Mohammed, who forged an unlikely friendship on The Celebrity Traitors, are set to reunite for a special Stand Up To Cancer edition of Celebrity Gogglebox.
  • The former England rugby player and comedian will offer their unique commentary on a selection of television programmes, airing December 12 at 9pm on Channel 4.
  • Their appearance will rekindle a dynamic that famously culminated in Mohammed banishing Marler during The Celebrity Traitors final, despite their initial pact.
  • Both Marler and Mohammed expressed humorous sentiments about their reunion, with Marler joking about confronting Mohammed for his betrayal, and both emphasising the importance of supporting Stand Up To Cancer.
  • Other celebrity pairings joining the special include Oscar-winning actor Kieran Culkin with his wife Jazz, and Josh Hartnett with his partner Tamsin Egerton.
