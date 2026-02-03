Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Star-studded line-up heads to Celebrity Bake Off

Gloria Hunniford explains why she had to quit Celebrity Bake Off
  • The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is set to air this spring on Channel 4.
  • A host of celebrities, including Molly-Mae Hague, Rag’n’Bone Man, Scott Mills, JoJo Siwa and Ralf Little, will compete in the special.
  • Paul Hollywood will return as a judge, joined by new addition Cherish Finden from Bake Off: The Professionals.
  • Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding are confirmed to host the charity series.
  • The programme aims to raise vital funds for Stand Up To Cancer, a collaborative campaign by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.
