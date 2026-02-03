Molly-Mae Hague and Jojo Siwa among star-studded contestants for Celebrity Bake Off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A host of familiar faces, including radio DJ Scott Mills, social media sensation Molly-Mae Hague, and singer Rag’n’Bone Man, are set to enter the iconic tent for this year’s Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

The star-studded line-up, airing on Channel 4 this spring, also features TV star Vicky Pattison, actor Ralf Little, singer Mutya Buena, and comedian Richard Herring.

They will be joined by a diverse array of talent, including TV and radio presenter Mark Wright, YouTuber Nella Rose, comedian Jon Richardson, actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, and podcast host Sam Thompson.

Further contestants include actress Roisin Conaty, singer JoJo Siwa, actor Emmett J Scanlan, DJ Aston Merrygold, broadcaster Edith Bowman, comedian Alex Brooker, and actress Ambika Mod. The roster is completed by comedians Joe Wilkinson, Babatunde Aleshe, Rose Matafeo, Tom Davis, and Judi Love.

The culinary creations will be scrutinised by returning judge Paul Hollywood, alongside new addition Cherish Finden, the internationally renowned pastry chef from Bake Off: The Professionals. Presenting duties will be handled by the popular duo Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

Each episode will see different celebrities tackle the signature, technical, and showstopper challenges, all vying to impress the judges and avoid the dreaded 'soggy bottom' in their quest to be crowned Star Baker.

The cast of 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer' 2026 ( Channel 4/PA Wire )

Expressing her excitement for the new role, Cherish Finden remarked: "I am delighted to be joining Paul in judging Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C). Stepping from the professional kitchen into the famous Bake Off tent felt like my first day of school – my heart was racing and I had butterflies in my tummy!

“Whilst I definitely haven’t left my ruler at home, judging these wonderful celebrities is about more than just precision, it’s about spreading joy and supporting a meaningful cause. To be part of SU2C and see the contestants push themselves out of their comfort zone for such a good cause was simply brilliant."

The series aims to raise vital funds for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a collaborative national fundraising campaign by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, dedicated to funding life-saving research.