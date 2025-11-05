Divisive Strictly star makes BBC return just weeks after elimination
- Thomas Skinner, a former contestant from The Apprentice , who was the first person eliminated from Strictly this year, is making a surprise return for a new celebrity series.
- The special Celebrity Apprentice series, filmed in Lapland and set to air over Christmas, will raise money for BBC Children in Need.
- Skinner, whose social media posts have sparked controversy, will be part of a team alongside celebrities such as JLS singer JB Gill and actor Sarah Hadland, competing against another team including EastEnders actor Jake Wood and presenter Rob Rinder.
- The teams will be tasked with creating their own gingerbread biscuits, with Lord Sugar, Baroness Karren Brady, and Mike Soutar overseeing the competition.
- This marks the first celebrity version of The Apprentice since 2019, and for the first time, the public will be able to purchase items made by the celebrity contestants.