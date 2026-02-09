Seth Rogen pays emotional tribute to Catherine O’Hara at DGA Awards
- Catherine O'Hara, known for her roles in films like Home Alone and the Apple TV+ series The Studio, passed away on 20 January in Los Angeles at the age of 71 after a brief illness.
- Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, co-creators of the show, dedicated their Directors Guild Award for best comedy series to O'Hara, whom they described as an “utter genius” and their childhood idol.
- Rogen highlighted O'Hara's role in Home Alone as an inspiration for him to pursue filmmaking, recalling her iconic “Kevin!” shouts.
- He praised O'Hara for being both a genius and the kindest person, stating that her presence made them strive to make their show worthy of her talent.
