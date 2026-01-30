Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Watch Catherine O’Hara’s best Schitt’s Creek moments as tributes pour in

Catherine O'Hara's most iconic Schitt's Creek moments as beloved Moira Rose
  • Catherine O'Hara, the Emmy Award-winning Canadian actor, has died at the age of 71.
  • She passed away on Friday, 30 January, in Los Angeles following a brief illness.
  • A cause of death for the beloved actor has not been reported.
  • O'Hara's iconic moments as Moira Rose in the series Schitt's Creek are being celebrated.
  • Her comedic genius was behind memorable scenes, including “fold the cheese” and her costume at David's wedding.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in