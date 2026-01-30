Legendary actress Catherine O’Hara dead at 71
- Legendary actress Catherine O’Hara died on Friday at 71 years old, according to TMZ.
- A cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.
- O’Hara was best known for her roles in “Schitt’s Creek,” “Home Alone,” and “Best in Show.”
- Most recently, she starred in Seth Rogen’s “The Studio,” which landed her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
- O’Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, an Oscar- and Emmy-nominated production designer known for his work on films like Edward Scissorhands and A Little Princes and their two sons, Matthew and Luke Welch.
