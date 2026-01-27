Oscar winner to headline star-studded National Theatre 2026 line-up
- Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett is set to headline the National Theatre's 2026 programme, starring alongside Nina Hoss and Ella Lily Hyland in Benedict Andrews’ Electra / Persona.
- The upcoming season will also feature Killing Eve star Sandra Oh in a refreshed adaptation of Moliere’s The Misanthrope and Black Panther actress Letitia Wright in a revival of Tracey Scott Wilson’s newsroom thriller The Story.
- Lesley Manville and Aidan Turner are scheduled to perform in a major revival of Les Liaisons Dangereuses, while Francesca Mills will lead a new production of Jim Cartwright’s The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice.
- The acclaimed production of War Horse will return to the National Theatre in May, nearing its 20th anniversary, and the UK premiere of the Portuguese play Catarina And The Beauty Of Killing Fascists is set for September.
- The National Theatre is expanding its reach with a national tour of The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice, a school tour of Bacchae, and two plays, Hamlet and The Other Place, transferring to Broadway in 2026.