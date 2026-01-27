Cate Blanchett to headline National Theatre’s ambitious 2026 line-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett is set to headline a stellar line-up of acclaimed actresses gracing the National Theatre stage in 2026, as the London institution unveils its ambitious new programme.

Blanchett, who earned Academy Awards for her performances in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, will star alongside Nina Hoss and Ella Lily Hyland in Benedict Andrews’ new production Electra / Persona this August. This innovative theatrical event will fuse Sophocles’ ancient myth Electra with Ingmar Bergman’s celebrated 1966 film Persona, bridging more than two millennia.

The upcoming season also marks the National Theatre debut of Killing Eve star Sandra Oh, who will appear with Paul Chahidi and Abigail Cruttenden in a refreshed adaptation of Moliere’s social satire The Misanthrope from June, reimagining the central character, Alceste, as a woman.

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright joins Aliyah Odoffin, Wilf Scolding, Ashley Thomas, and Lorraine Toussaint in a revival of Tracey Scott Wilson’s newsroom thriller The Story, directed by National Theatre associate artist Clint Dyer, with previews beginning in August.

Elsewhere, The Crown star Lesley Manville will perform alongside Rivals actor Aidan Turner in a major revival of Les Liaisons Dangereuses in the spring, and Francesca Mills will lead a brand new production of Jim Cartwright’s The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice.

As it approaches its 20th anniversary next year, the acclaimed production of War Horse will return to the National Theatre in May. Based on Michael Morpurgo’s novel and adapted by Nick Stafford, the show has garnered over 25 major awards, including a Tony Award for Best Play, and has been seen by more than 8.8 million people worldwide.

This year’s schedule also includes the UK premiere of the critically-acclaimed Portuguese play Catarina And The Beauty Of Killing Fascists for a limited, one-week run in September. Beyond its London stages, the theatre aims to ramp up its local, national, and global reach, facilitating two international transfers and two national tours.

This includes last year’s production of Bacchae, adapted by Nima Taleghani, which will tour schools across England for nine weeks this autumn, continuing the theatre’s commitment to reach every child in the UK before they leave school.

The National Theatre is also gearing up to celebrate 60 years of activity on Broadway next year, with two plays transferring to New York in 2026: Robert Hastie’s Hamlet and Alexander Zeldin’s The Other Place.

Indhu Rubasingham, director and co-chief executive of the National Theatre, expressed her excitement: "I can’t wait to dive into this year with an extraordinary group of emerging and world-renowned artists coming to the National Theatre, many for the first time. From bold new voices to international collaborators, this is a year that celebrates the full breadth of talent on our stages and behind the scenes. It’s a privilege to stage work that theatrically explodes, surprises and challenges us to see the world anew. Bringing this range of exhilarating productions to audiences in the UK and around the globe is what the National Theatre is all about."

Kate Varah, executive director and co-chief executive, added: "Our 2026 season is about sharing stories locally, nationally and globally. In a new commitment to take productions straight from our stages to partner theatres across the country, we will undertake a major nationwide tour of The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice starring the captivating Francesca Mills. As we gear up to celebrate 60 years of working in the US next year, I’m thrilled we are transferring two vital and resonant pieces of theatre to New York – Robert Hastie’s Hamlet and Alexander Zeldin’s The Other Place, with more shows in the pipeline. We are so proud to be sharing with audiences in New York a range of impactful stories showcasing the best of British theatre. In this way, along with our growing digital footprint, we are opening doors in the UK and around the world like never before."

The 2026 programme underscores the National Theatre's commitment to artistic excellence, broad accessibility, and global cultural exchange.