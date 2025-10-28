Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mother of late Caroline Flack reveals purpose of new documentary

Caroline Flack’s sister emotional as she remembers TV presenter's life
  • Caroline Flack's mother, Christine, is featuring in a new documentary to "set the record straight" about the circumstances surrounding her daughter's death.
  • Caroline Flack died by suicide in February 2020, having been arrested and charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, two months prior.
  • Christine recounted the distressing moment she arrived to find police at the scene of her daughter's death, stating she was not allowed to touch her.
  • Caroline had admitted to police that she "whacked" Burton after discovering text messages on his phone that allegedly indicated he was cheating.
  • Despite an initial Crown Prosecution Service decision against prosecution, Flack was charged, leading to her stepping down from Love Island and facing significant public scrutiny before her death.
