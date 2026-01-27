Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teary Carol Kirkwood announces her departure from BBC after 28 years

Carol Kirkwood announces she is leaving the BBC
  • Carol Kirkwood has announced she will be leaving the BBC after 28 years with the organisation.
  • The 63-year-old Scottish weathercaster joined the BBC Weather Centre in 1998, becoming BBC Breakfast’s main weather presenter in 2010.
  • She made the announcement on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (27 January), saying she had “loved every minute” of her time.
  • Kirkwood described her decision to leave as not “an easy” one to make.
  • She is scheduled to depart the organisation in April.
In full

