Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How one small Super Bowl halftime cameo sparked betting chaos

Jay Cohen
Bad Bunny calls for unity in 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show
  • A significant controversy has arisen in prediction markets following Cardi B's appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show, leading to a formal complaint filed with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
  • The dispute centres on the ambiguity of whether Cardi B's presence, where she danced alongside other celebrities, constituted a qualifying 'performance' for betting purposes.
  • Prediction market platform Kalshi, which saw over $47.3 million wagered on its relevant market, refunded all users due to this ambiguity.
  • In contrast, Polymarket resolved its contract by affirming Cardi B had performed, a decision that is currently facing user dispute after over $10 million in volume.
  • A trader, who had backed a 'Yes' outcome on Kalshi, has lodged a complaint with the CFTC, alleging the platform violated the Commodity Exchange Act and seeking $3,700 in damages.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in