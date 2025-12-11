Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Singer who toured with One Direction killed in accident

Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction
  • Singer Camryn Magness, known for opening sold-out arenas for acts such as One Direction, Cody Simpson, and Fifth Harmony, has died at the age of 26.
  • Magness died on December 5 following an electric scooter accident in Florida.
  • Her death was announced on Wednesday via a tribute posted on her social media accounts, which included a video of her scuba diving.
  • Magness rose to fame as a child star, releasing her debut single 'Wait and See' in 2010 and later achieving a US Top 40 hit with 'Set the Night on Fire'.
  • Her last album, 'Love Maps', was released in 2021, and she is survived by her fiancé, Christian Name, and their dogs.
