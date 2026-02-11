Star of cult classic Harold and Maude dies at 77
- Bud Cort, the actor best known for his starring role in the 1971 black comedy Harold and Maude, has died at the age of 77.
- He passed away in Connecticut after a long illness; however, the specific cause of death has not yet been announced.
- Cort began his film career after being discovered by director Robert Altman, appearing in MAS*H and Brewster McCloud.
- He received Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for his performance as the death-obsessed Harold in Harold and Maude.
- His later film credits included roles in Heat, Dogma and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.
