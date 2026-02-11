Bud Cort death: Harold and Maude star dies aged 77
The New York-born actor also appeared in classics including ‘Heat’, ‘Dogma’ and ‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou’
Bud Cort, the actor best known for playing one of the title characters in the 1971 black comedy Harold and Maude, has died. He was 77.
Born in Rye, New York, Cort was discovered by director Robert Altman, who cast him in two films in 1970: M*A*S*H and Brewster McCloud.
His later film appearances included roles in Heat, Dogma and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.
Variety reports that he died in Connecticut after a long illness. No cause of death has yet been announced.
More to follow...
