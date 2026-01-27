Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Explosive details about Beckham fallout to emerge in new documentary

Beckham family make first joint public appearance after Brooklyn row
  • Channel 4 is set to air a new documentary, Beckham: Family At War – Untold, which will delve into the public fallout between Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his parents, Sir David and Victoria Beckham.
  • The documentary follows Brooklyn's recent Instagram story where he accused his parents of prioritising 'Brand Beckham' and trying to “ruin” his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
  • Brooklyn also alleged that Victoria Beckham 'hijacked' his first dance at his wedding, causing Nicola to leave crying, a claim corroborated by DJ Fat Tony.
  • Sir David Beckham appeared to respond to the claims, stating that parents must allow their children to “make mistakes” on social media.
  • Beckham: Family At War – Untold will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday, 28 January.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in