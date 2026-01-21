Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Katherine Ryan tells Brooklyn Beckham to ‘grow up’ amid feud

Brooklyn Beckham told to 'grow up' by Katherine Ryan as she backs David and Victoria
  • Comedian Katherine Ryan has publicly told Brooklyn Beckham to “grow up” amidst his ongoing family feud.
  • Ryan expressed support for David and Victoria Beckham, urging their eldest son to show them “some grace”.
  • On Monday, 19 January, Brooklyn Beckham posted a lengthy Instagram statement indicating he has no desire to reconcile with his family.
  • Speaking on her podcast, Telling Everybody Everything, Ryan criticised Brooklyn's stance.
  • While acknowledging the challenges of having famous parents, Ryan suggested Brooklyn was appearing ungrateful.
