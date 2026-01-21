Katherine Ryan tells Brooklyn Beckham to ‘grow up’ amid feud
- Comedian Katherine Ryan has publicly told Brooklyn Beckham to “grow up” amidst his ongoing family feud.
- Ryan expressed support for David and Victoria Beckham, urging their eldest son to show them “some grace”.
- On Monday, 19 January, Brooklyn Beckham posted a lengthy Instagram statement indicating he has no desire to reconcile with his family.
- Speaking on her podcast, Telling Everybody Everything, Ryan criticised Brooklyn's stance.
- While acknowledging the challenges of having famous parents, Ryan suggested Brooklyn was appearing ungrateful.