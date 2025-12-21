Cruz Beckham addresses reports of family feud
- Cruz Beckham claims he, David, and Victoria were blocked on Instagram by Brooklyn, clarifying that reports of his parents unfollowing their eldest son were inaccurate.
- Rumours of a family rift reportedly began in April, linked to Brooklyn's brother Romeo dating Kim Turnbull, who had previously been linked with Brooklyn.
- Tensions intensified when Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were absent from significant family events, including David's 50th birthday and Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show.
- Brooklyn was notably absent from his mother's new Netflix documentary series, where his other siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, all appeared.
- Nicola Peltz has consistently denied earlier rumours of a feud with her mother-in-law, Victoria, regarding her wedding dress choice, explaining Victoria's atelier could not create the gown.