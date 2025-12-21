Cruz Beckham claims Brooklyn has blocked him and parents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cruz Beckham has claimed that he and his parents, David and Victoria, woke up to find they had been blocked on Instagram by his brother Brooklyn.

After reports emerged that David and Victoria had unfollowed their eldest son, Cruz set the record straight, posting on his Stories: “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son… Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.”

Rumours of a family rift first began in April, centred on Brooklyn and his other brother Romeo. Tensions are thought to have started when Romeo dated Kim Turnbull, who had previously been linked to Brooklyn.

However, Turnbull and Romeo reportedly broke up in June, after only seven months of dating.

In May, feud rumours intensified when Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations, with guests including Tom Cruise, Guy Ritchie and Gordon Ramsay.

Brooklyn and Nicola skipped Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show in June, which TMZ claimed was because of Turnbull’s presence at the event.

Cruz's post: 'We woke up blocked' ( Cruz Beckham Instagram )

In August, the Beckhams were not in attendance when Brooklyn and Peltz renewed their marriage vows just three years after their wedding.

Brooklyn addressed the rumours in September, telling the Daily Mail: “There’s always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.”

In October, Brooklyn was notably absent from his mother’s new Netflix documentary series, Victoria Beckham, despite the rest of his famous siblings appearing.

Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, all appeared alongside their mother, backstage at her 2024 Paris Fashion Week show, but 26-year-old Brooklyn, did not feature – apart from in brief clips of him as a baby and a child.

Brooklyn was also absent from the documentary’s red carpet premiere in London on, while Victoria and David posed with their other three children.

Peltz was previously rumoured to be feuding with her mother-in-law in 2022 after the actor decided to wear a Valentino couture gown on her wedding day instead of a dress designed by Victoria’s own label.

However, Peltz has repeatedly denied these rumors, telling Variety in August 2022 that she was initially going to have Victoria design her wedding dress. “And then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she told the outlet.