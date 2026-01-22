Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Brooklyn Beckham ‘planning tell-all book’ following bombshell statement

Brooklyn Beckham hits out at family in explosive Instagram post as feud continues
  • Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly planning to publish a 'tell-all' book about his family feud, according to a source speaking to the Daily Mail.
  • The source claims Beckham's recent Instagram statement was a deliberate move to position himself to tell his story on his own terms.
  • A source close to Brooklyn suggested that this development is “the beginning” rather than an end.
  • Brooklyn Beckham has been contacted for comment regarding these reports.
  • David Beckham previously commented on children making mistakes with social media at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in