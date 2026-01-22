Brooklyn Beckham ‘planning tell-all book’ following bombshell statement
- Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly planning to publish a 'tell-all' book about his family feud, according to a source speaking to the Daily Mail.
- The source claims Beckham's recent Instagram statement was a deliberate move to position himself to tell his story on his own terms.
- A source close to Brooklyn suggested that this development is “the beginning” rather than an end.
- Brooklyn Beckham has been contacted for comment regarding these reports.
- David Beckham previously commented on children making mistakes with social media at the World Economic Forum in Davos.