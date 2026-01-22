Beckham feud latest: David speaks out on ‘mistakes’ as fallout to Brooklyn’s statement continues

Victoria Beckham mocked by Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks over ‘very inappropriate’ wedding dance

Brooklyn Beckham has launched an astonishing attack on his “controlling” parents claiming they have been trying to ruin his relationship.

The 26-year-old eldest son of David and Victoria addressed their long-standing feud in a six page statement posted to Instagram on Monday night.

Brooklyn announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life. While David and Victoria are yet to address the statement, the former said that “children make mistakes” in a conversation about the misuse of social media the following morning at World Economic Forum in Davos.

The former photographer wrote: “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

Brooklyn, who married model and heiress Nicola Peltz, 31, in April 2022, claimed that: “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”

He said his mother Victoria had “cancelled making Nicola’s dress” and “hijacked” the first dance at the wedding.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everybody. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he said.