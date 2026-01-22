Beckham feud latest: David speaks out on ‘mistakes’ as fallout to Brooklyn’s statement continues
Brooklyn addressed his long-standing feud in a six page statement posted to Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham has launched an astonishing attack on his “controlling” parents claiming they have been trying to ruin his relationship.
The 26-year-old eldest son of David and Victoria addressed their long-standing feud in a six page statement posted to Instagram on Monday night.
Brooklyn announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life. While David and Victoria are yet to address the statement, the former said that “children make mistakes” in a conversation about the misuse of social media the following morning at World Economic Forum in Davos.
The former photographer wrote: “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”
Brooklyn, who married model and heiress Nicola Peltz, 31, in April 2022, claimed that: “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”
He said his mother Victoria had “cancelled making Nicola’s dress” and “hijacked” the first dance at the wedding.
“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everybody. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he said.
The next time the Beckhams will be together
The next time that the Beckham family will all be seen together in public is Cruz’s 21st birthday in February.
According to the Daily Mail, invites have already gone out for the birthday party.
Wedding guest backs up Brooklyn Beckham's story
A wedding guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding has confirmed Beckham’s claims that his mother “danced very inappropriately on me” during the party.
Stavros Agapiou, a guest at the lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, said on Instagram that he witnessed Victoria’s dancing.
“I was there and she did, he's telling the truth,” Agapiou wrote in a comment that has since been deleted.
Agapiou was at the wedding with his partner, British DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the reception.
After he deleted his comment, Agapiou instead posted, “Good on him for finally speaking out!”
Brooklyn Beckham says Nicola Peltz was 'consistently disrespected'
Brooklyn Beckham claimed in his statement that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, rejected all of his attempts to spend “quality time” together and disrespected his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Monday, Brooklyn alleged his father repeatedly turned down his efforts to meet, detailing events he said led to his estrangement from his parents.
Brooklyn said Nicola “has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one.”
He accused his mother of repeatedly inviting women from his past into their lives in what he described as deliberate attempts to make both him and his wife uncomfortable.
Legal battles after Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding
In the months after Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot, Peltz’s father became locked in legal dispute with wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events.
Nelson Peltz filed a lawsuit alleging that the planners failed to meet the scale required for his daughter’s high-profile guest list and did not refund his $159,000 deposit.
The dispute was settled in September 2023, with both parties agreeing to resolve the matter out of court.
Former party of six
At 26, Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest of David and Victoria Beckham’s four children. The model and cooking influencer married actor Nicola Peltz in 2022.
Romeo Beckham, 24, began modelling at a young age and briefly played soccer and tennis throughout his youth before returning to fashion.
After Romeo, Cruz Beckham was born February 20, 2005. He currently sings in his band The Breakers, which will soon embark on tour.
The Beckhams’ first daughter and final child, 14-year-old Harper is still in school in Los Angeles.
Victoria Beckham gave Nicola Peltz career advice
Nicola Peltz spoke highly of Victoria Beckham in February 2024 and said she felt grateful to receive career advice from her mother-in-law.
“I love her, and she’s such an incredible, successful woman,”Peltz told Byrdie magazine at the time, adding that she felt “lucky” to be able to go to the designer for guidance.
“I’m so thankful they raised such an incredible guy I got to marry,” the heiress said about David and Victoria Beckham.
Brooklyn Beckham says he doesn't want reconciliation
Brooklyn Beckham spoke out against his family Monday, saying, “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.
“Unfortunately my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”
The statement continued: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.”
“The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” he said.
“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always come out.”
Brooklyn Beckham wasn't in Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary
Brooklyn Beckham was notably missing from the Netflix docuseries about his mother, Victoria Beckham.
His siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper all appeared in the show.
Behind the decision to cut ties with your parents
Brooklyn Beckham shared online that he has decided to cut ties with his famous family. For The Independent, Amber Raiken spoke to three women about why they ended their relationships with their moms.
Behind the decision to block your parents — something the Beckham’s couldn’t escape
Brooklyn Beckham asks for privacy
Brooklyn Beckham concluded his six-page bombshell statement by saying: “The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards.
“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety.
“For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.
“My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family,” he said.
