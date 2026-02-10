Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Britney Spears sells her hit songs after vowing to never perform in US again

The documents, obtained by TMZ, are dated December 30, 2025
The documents, obtained by TMZ, are dated December 30, 2025 (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
  • Britney Spears has reportedly sold her entire music catalogue to the music publisher Primary Wave.
  • The deal is said to include the rights to many of her iconic hits, such as Oops!... I Did It Again! and ...Baby One More Time.
  • While the exact amount is undisclosed, sources suggested it was a “landmark deal” comparable to Justin Bieber's $200 million catalogue sale.
  • The reported sale comes a month after Spears insisted she will “will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons.”
  • However, Spears expressed a desire to perform with her son in the UK and Australia in the near future.
