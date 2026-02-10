Britney Spears sells her entire music catalog to Primary Wave: reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britney Spears has reportedly sold off her entire catalog to music company Primary Wave for an unknown amount.

The deal, which would include the rights to some of pop music’s most iconic hits, like “Oops!… I Did It Again!,” “…Baby One More Time” and “Gimme More,” was confirmed by two sources to The Hollywood Reporter.

Spears’ representatives did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

Additional details of the supposed sale were reported by TMZ, which spoke with a source who called it a “landmark deal,” somewhere in the ballpark of Justin Bieber’s $200 million deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital for the rights to his back catalog.

The documents, obtained by TMZ, are dated December 30, 2025.

Britney Spears has reportedly sold off the rights to her entire music catalog to Primary Wave for an unknown amount ( Getty Images )

The business move comes a month after Spears insisted she would “never” perform in the U.S., citing “extremely sensitive reasons.”

“Sending this piano to my son this year!!! Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life…,” she wrote on Instagram in January, alongside an old tour picture of herself sat on stage at a white piano.

“I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!”

The “Toxic” hitmaker has two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline: 20-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 19-year-old Jayden James Federline. Spears was estranged from both children for some time, but reunited with her younger son, Jayden, around Christmas 2024.

Last March, she shared videos of Jayden rapping and playing the piano, describing him as a “genius.”

More to come