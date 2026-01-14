Reality TV star, 53, dies after fatal car crash
- Britain's Got Talent finalist Letitia Cuney, 53, and her partner Cheryl Pierre, 47, have died from injuries sustained in a car crash near Chittering, Cambridgeshire.
- The fatal collision occurred on 28 December, with Cuney dying on 30 December and Pierre succumbing to her injuries on 1 January.
- A man from Haddenham was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, possession of class A drugs, and drug driving; he has been released on bail.
- Cuney, a teacher who relocated from America, reached the 2024 Britain's Got Talent final as part of the choir NSO (Northants Sings Out).
- Both families have paid tribute, remembering Cuney as an "energetic, powerful presence" and Pierre as "completely selfless" and the "centre of our family".