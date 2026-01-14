Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Letitia Cuney, 53, and her partner Cheryl Pierre, 47, have died from injuries sustained in a car crash.

Cuney’s family have paid tribute to the “true legend” after the fatal collision, which occurred near Chittering in Cambridgeshire on 28 December.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed that Cuney died on 30 December, while Pierre died days later on 1 January.

A man from Haddenham has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, as well as possession of class A drugs and drug driving. He has been released on bail until 27 March.

Cuney, a teacher who grew up in America before relocating to the UK, reached the final of ITV series Britain’s Got Talent in 2024 as part of the choir NSO (Northants Sings Out), led by Gareth Fuller.

In a statement, Cuney’s family said: “Guided by her values and love for her family, she made the courageous decision to move to England with her one-year-old child, despite having never visited the country before.

“Following her move, Letitia led an industrious and fulfilling life as a teacher. To everyone who met Letitia, she was a force to be reckoned with – an energetic, powerful presence and a genuinely kind-hearted individual.

They said she will be “sorely missed as a mother, sister, daughter, teacher, colleague, and friend to many”.

Meanwhile, Pierre’s family described Cuney’s partner as “completely selfless”, stating that she “dedicated her life to her children, always putting them first and doing everything she could to give them the best life possible”.

“She was the centre of our family, bringing everyone together, offering a shoulder to cry on, and giving the most thoughtful advice whenever it was needed,” their statement continued.

NSO’s appearance on Britain’s Got Talent followed successful performances with DJ AG in Brixton, videos of which went viral online.

open image in gallery Letitia Cuney (right) at Northants Sing Out's first 'Britain's Got Talent' audition in 2024 ( BGT/YouTube )

Their most memorable BGT moment saw them perform “Praise You” by Fatboy Slim, which was commended by judge Simon Cowell. They were beaten by singer Sydnie Christmas.

In 2025, they embarked on a UK tour, named Club Classics Live on Stage, which was described as “a euphoric celebration of the dance anthems that defined decades from 1970s disco to 1990s Brit pop to 2000s dance anthems and every classic from across every genre”.