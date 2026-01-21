Female artists dominate Brit Awards 2026 nominations
- The 2026 Brit Awards nominations are dominated by women in pop, with Olivia Dean and Lola Young leading with five nods each, including Artist of the Year.
- For the first time in its history, the ceremony will be held outside London, taking place at the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester on 28 February.
- Women and non-binary artists account for almost 70 per cent of nominees, marking the highest representation in the awards' history.
- Lily Allen's comeback album 'West End Girl' is nominated for Album of the Year, while Britpop band Pulp received their first Brit nod in 30 years for Best Group.
- The nominations also feature a diverse range of international artists, including Bad Bunny, Chappell Roan, Rosalia, and Taylor Swift, across various categories.