Brigitte Bardot’s husband reveals her final words before death aged 91

Brigitte Bardot death: French film star and cultural icon dies, aged 91
  • Brigitte Bardot, the French cultural icon, died at the age of 91 after undergoing two major operations for cancer, her husband Bernard d’Ormale revealed.
  • D’Ormale recounted her final moments, stating she uttered his private nickname 'Pioupiou' before passing peacefully, her face appearing serene and youthful.
  • Her death was announced by The Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which praised her transition from a world-renowned actress to a dedicated animal welfare advocate.
  • Bardot will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Saint-Tropez, with public screens provided for admirers, and interred in the marine cemetery alongside her parents and first husband.
  • Known for her iconic film career, including And God Created Woman, Bardot retired at 39 to focus on her foundation, though her later years included controversies and previous false reports of ill health.
