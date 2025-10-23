Reclusive Brigitte Bardot forced to deny rumours of her death
- Reclusive French film star Brigitte Bardot has been forced to deny incorrect reports of her death.
- The 91-year-old actor used her X account to confirm she was “doing well” and has “no intention of taking my leave”.
- The false news emerged after French media reported last week that Bardot had received three weeks of hospital treatment for a serious illness in Toulon.
- A social media celebrity news account, Aqababe, run by influencer Aniss Zitouni, reportedly posted the claim that Bardot had passed away.
- Bardot had previously been treated for respiratory problems in 2023 due to heat, with her husband saying at the time that she struggles with high temperatures at her age.