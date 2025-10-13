Bridgerton unveils Benedict’s love story in new season four teaser
- A new teaser for the fourth season of Netflix's acclaimed period drama, Bridgerton, has unveiled a first glimpse of Benedict Bridgerton's burgeoning love story.
- The clip shows Luke Thompson's Benedict meeting Sophie Baek, played by Australian actress Yerin Ha, at his mother’s masquerade ball.
- Benedict later encounters Sophie as a maid, unaware she is the same woman he met at the ball, leading to a conflict of intrigue.
- Julie Andrews narrates the teaser as Lady Whistledown, saying that each season brings ups and downs while posing a question about rising to the occasion.
- The latest series of Bridgerton will be released in two parts, with part one arriving on January 29, 2026, and part two on February 26, 2026.