Bridgerton star to return to Netflix for first time in five years

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumours
  • Regé-Jean Page is set to return to Netflix, starring in and executive producing a new erotic thriller series titled Hancock Park.
  • The series is described as an erotic thriller, focusing on a charismatic outsider who infiltrates a seemingly perfect Los Angeles family.
  • Page will portray a member of LA high society, though his specific role as either the outsider or a family member remains unconfirmed.
  • Hancock Park will explore themes of desire, deceit, and obsession as the outsider exposes the façade of an elite community.
  • This marks Page's first significant television project since his departure from Bridgerton in 2020 after just one season.

