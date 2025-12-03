Bridgerton star to return to Netflix for first time in five years
- Regé-Jean Page is set to return to Netflix, starring in and executive producing a new erotic thriller series titled Hancock Park.
- The series is described as an erotic thriller, focusing on a charismatic outsider who infiltrates a seemingly perfect Los Angeles family.
- Page will portray a member of LA high society, though his specific role as either the outsider or a family member remains unconfirmed.
- Hancock Park will explore themes of desire, deceit, and obsession as the outsider exposes the façade of an elite community.
- This marks Page's first significant television project since his departure from Bridgerton in 2020 after just one season.