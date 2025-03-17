Rege-Jean Page opens up about possible Bridgerton return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page has stirred hopes that he could be returning to the popular period drama.

The actor was one of the key figures of the record-breaking Netflix series in its debut season in 2020. He played eligible bachelor Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, who pursued a fake relationship with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) before they eventually fell in love.

Their romance was one of the most-discussed points of the programme and sparked countless fan tributes to the Duke on social media. However, Page didn’t return for Bridgerton’s second season, much to the disappointment of viewers.

While he previously dismissed any chance of coming back to the show, he has now hinted that the door is not closed.

“I’m very happy to support everyone who’s in the show,” Page told Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone’s finding fantastic success, but with the show and personal projects, I’m just super happy to say that.”

However, when asked if he would return to the show, he said noncommittally: "It’s not something I’ve thought about very much.”

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, the actor was asked whether his decision to move on from the show was his attempt to avoid being pigeonholed.

Actor did not rule out the possibility of returning to the show ( LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX )

Page replied by saying that his true reason was “much simpler” than suggested.

“I signed up to do a job and I did the job and then I did some other jobs. That’s it. That’s the story,” he explained.

“I wish it was more glamorous than that,” he continued. “[After] we finished the story, the temptation would be to roll with the distractions and go, ‘Oh, well, the story went really well so we can kind of change this up and make some other stuff up, I guess.’ That was never what we’d signed up to do.”

Season four of the show will welcome another member of the family to the marriage mart. After season three saw the nuptials between the Bridgertons’ third son, Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), fans have been debating which Bridgerton child – Benedict or Eloise – was going to be the focus of the next season. The eldest Bridgerton, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), married Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in season two and the eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) married Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) in season one.