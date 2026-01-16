Queen star outlines political disagreements keeping band away from Glastonbury
- Queen guitarist Brian May has reaffirmed that the band will not perform at Glastonbury Festival due to ongoing political disagreements with its founder, Michael Eavis.
- May's main objection centres on Eavis's support for badger culling, an issue the animal rights activist and co-founder of Save Me vehemently opposes.
- Eavis, a dairy farmer, has previously criticised May, calling him a 'danger to farming' for his opposition to the cull, which is intended to control bovine tuberculosis.
- May has also previously mentioned Eavis's frequent insults as a reason for not performing, stating in 2019 that significant changes would be required.
- Despite Queen + Adam Lambert having toured worldwide since 2012, the band has never graced the Pyramid Stage, and May remains uncertain about their future live appearances.