Brandy explains why she abruptly left stage during gig with Monica

Monica, left, and Brandy
Monica, left, and Brandy (Getty Images)
  • R&B star Brandy prematurely exited a concert in Chicago with Monica, leaving her co-headliner to finish the show alone.
  • Brandy initially expressed frustration with sound issues before walking off stage and not returning.
  • The incident meant the duo did not perform their titular song, “The Boy Is Mine”, from their reunion tour.
  • Brandy later released a statement attributing her exit to dehydration and “feelings of wanting to faint” after intense rehearsals, alongside technical difficulties.
  • Fans expressed dismay on social media over the abrupt ending and lack of communication regarding Brandy's departure.
