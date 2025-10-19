Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

R&B star Brandy has addressed her premature exit from Saturday night’s Chicago concert with Monica.

Earlier this year, the duo announced their joint tour, titled after their 1998 collaboration on “The Boy Is Mine.” They had a years-long falling out at a rehearsal for the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, but have since made amends.

But while performing at Chicago’s United Center, Brandy appeared to be frustrated by sound issues and walked off, telling the audience: “Give me one second y'all, I gotta get my ...”

However, she did not wind up returning to the stage and left Monica to finish the concert alone, and reportedly without singing the tour’s titular song.

Brandy released a statement Sunday, blaming her exit on dehydration and “feelings of wanting to faint” after “weeks of nonstop rehearsals.”

open image in gallery Brandy, seen here in 2024, abruptly left the stage during a concert with Monica ( Getty )

“I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling OK, with having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production, I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts,” Brandy continued.

“I’m deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism and the entire crew for their continued care and support.”

Brandy concluded by acknowledging that she saw a doctor and is taking “proper precautions” to continue the tour, including Sunday night’s scheduled show in Indianapolis.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Brandy for comment.

Fans were left dismayed by how Saturday night’s show ended and didn’t hold back on social media.

“Chicago deserves answers! The Boy Is Mine concert @UnitedCenter ended abruptly! @4everBrandy walked off mid-song, @MonicaDenise tried to hold it down, then the lights came on and it was over! No The Boy Is Mine performance at The Boy Is Mine tour!” one fan wrote on X before continuing: “We get it, things happen...but say something! The silence was unprofessional. Leaving us to figure out the show was over on our own was crazy work! Communication is everything!”

Another fan wrote on X: “Brandy left in the middle of performing in Chicago & never came back… Said she was getting her sound right but left Monica to finish the show by herself with six songs left ... I get being frustrated about tech issues, but people spent money to see you,” while a third agreed: “Brandy literally went to fix her sound and didn’t come back, we sat there and got no explanation or goodbye for 20-30 minutes.”

Other fans were begging the two singers to “please get those technical difficulties together” before the upcoming New York and Los Angeles shows.

Just hours before taking the stage in Chicago, Brandy shared an Instagram post thanking audiences who attended recent shows.

“We are so grateful for this moment! Thank you Cincinnati and Milwaukee for two magical nights. Chicago, see you soon,” she wrote.