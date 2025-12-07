Reality TV star shares she finally has a diagnosis after years of health problems
- Brandi Glanville, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, has finally received a diagnosis for her long-standing health condition, which has caused facial disfigurement.
- She confirmed the diagnosis to TMZ, stating she has a "long road ahead" but is thrilled to have an answer after years of struggle.
- Glanville has described the experience as "hell," leading to anxiety and introversion, and has spent at least $130,000 on medical bills, exhausting her savings.
- Initially, doctors suspected a parasite, but Dr. Terry Dubrow later suggested an infectious process, a foreign body reaction, or a bacterial infection.
- Her symptoms have included an inability to move her head and neck, requiring hospitalization, and she has also lost five teeth, suspecting an ectoparasite infection from filming in Morocco.