Reality TV star shares she finally has a diagnosis after years of health problems

Brandi Glanville is best known for her appearances on American reality TV shows
  • Brandi Glanville, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, has finally received a diagnosis for her long-standing health condition, which has caused facial disfigurement.
  • She confirmed the diagnosis to TMZ, stating she has a "long road ahead" but is thrilled to have an answer after years of struggle.
  • Glanville has described the experience as "hell," leading to anxiety and introversion, and has spent at least $130,000 on medical bills, exhausting her savings.
  • Initially, doctors suspected a parasite, but Dr. Terry Dubrow later suggested an infectious process, a foreign body reaction, or a bacterial infection.
  • Her symptoms have included an inability to move her head and neck, requiring hospitalization, and she has also lost five teeth, suspecting an ectoparasite infection from filming in Morocco.
