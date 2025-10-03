Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bollywood megastar among world’s richest actors after reaching billionaire status

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood trailer
  • Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan has officially joined the billionaire club, with an estimated net worth of $1.4bn (£1.03bn) according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025.
  • This places him among the world's wealthiest entertainers, alongside figures such as Rihanna and Tiger Woods, and establishes him as India's richest film star.
  • Khan's substantial fortune is attributed to his 33-year career in cinema, significantly bolstered by various business ventures.
  • His key business interests include co-ownership of the production house Red Chillies Entertainment and the IPL franchise Knight Rider Sports.
  • Additional wealth sources comprise film revenues, advertising deals and international real estate investments.
