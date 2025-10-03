Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enters billionaire club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially joined the ranks of billionaires, becoming one of the wealthiest entertainers in the world.

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, released on 1 October, the actor, 59, now has an estimated net worth of $1.4bn (£1.03bn).

Khan’s fortune has been steadily rising over his 33-year career in cinema.

“Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 crore,” Hurun reported.

This ranks him in wealth alongside singer Rihanna and golfer Tiger Woods, above actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Seinfeld, and just shy of singer Taylor Swift, who is valued at $1.6bn by Forbes.

American actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry too is valued at $1.4bn by Forbes.

This also cements Khan’s position as India’s wealthiest film star.

He is followed on the list by actress Juhi Chawla and her family ($880m), actor Hrithik Roshan ($260m), filmmaker Karan Johar ($200m), and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan ($183m).

While acting remains a significant source of his income, analysts say Khan’s wealth comes largely from his business ventures.

He co-owns Red Chillies Entertainment, a major production house, and Knight Rider Sports, which owns the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Together with film revenues, advertising deals, and international real estate investments, these holdings have helped expand his financial empire.

“Khan’s billionaire status is driven mainly by his stakes in Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Rider Sports,” Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, told the BBC.

“As the Indian economy matures and moves to its next stage of wealth creation, we’re seeing new centres of value emerge beyond traditional sectors like manufacturing, IT and banking.”

In 2023, Khan’s blockbuster film Jawan grossed nearly £83.7m at the domestic box office and this year he earned his first National Award for Best Actor for the role.

With nearly 100 million followers across Instagram and X, he also remains one of the country’s most influential figures on social media.