Grateful Dead founding member dies at 78

What Die-Hard Fans Don't Even Know About The Grateful Dead
  • Bob Weir, a founding member of the iconic rock band Grateful Dead, has died at the age of 78.
  • His death was announced on Saturday via a statement posted on his official website.
  • Weir had been diagnosed with cancer in July and had "courageously" beaten the disease.
  • He ultimately succumbed to underlying lung issues, transitioning peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
  • Weeks after beginning his cancer treatment last year, Weir performed at California’s Golden Gate Park.
