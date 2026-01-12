Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘A kind, loving man’: Tributes paid to Black Midi guitarist who died aged 26

Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin passed away aged 26
Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin passed away aged 26 (Chris Lever/Shutterstock)
  • Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin, the 26-year-old guitarist and founding member of the acclaimed British experimental rock band Black Midi, has died.
  • His family announced his passing, stating he succumbed after a long battle with his mental health, describing him as a “talented musician and a kind, loving man”
  • Kwasniewski-Kelvin helped form Black Midi in London in 2017, emerging from the Brixton Windmill scene, and met fellow bandmates at The Brit School.
  • He contributed to their debut album, Schlagenheim, and received writing credits on their second album, Cavalcade, having left the band prior to its release due to mental health concerns.
  • Tributes have been paid by his family, Rough Trade Records, and the Brixton Windmill venue, with calls for people to check in on loved ones and seek mental health support.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in