Black Midi guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin dies aged 26

Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin, the guitarist who played in the acclaimed British experimental rock band Black Midi, has died. He was 26.

The group, who formed in 2017, were part of an emerging scene that formed around the London venue Brixton Windmill. They released music through producer Dan Carey’s label Speedy Wunderground and Rough Trade Records.

A statement from Kwasniewski-Kelvin’s father Tony was posted to Rough Trade’s Instagram, reading: “It is with deep sadness that we as a family regret to inform you that Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin has died after a long battle with his mental health.

“A talented musician and a kind, loving man finally succumbed; despite all efforts. Matt was 26 years old. He will always be loved. Please take a moment to check in with your loved ones so we can stop this happening to our young men.”

The family’s message was accompanied by a further statement from Rough Trade, who wrote: “Rough Trade Records would like to extend deepest sympathy to the Kwasniewski-Kelvin family who have shared this statement on the tragic passing of founding black midi member Matt - an incredibly talented person who will be truly missed.

open image in gallery Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin playing with Black Midi at the BBC 6 Music Festival at the Camden Roundhouse, London on March 6, 2020 ( Chris Lever/Shutterstock )

“If you are struggling with mental health issues please reach out to your loved ones or one of the range of charities such as Mind, CALM and Samaritans who provide services and someone to talk to in any time of need.”

Kwasniewski-Kelvin attended the prestigious creative arts college, The Brit School. There he met fellow guitarist Geordie Greep and drummer Morgan Simpson. Together they formed Black Midi, with Cameron Picton later joining on bass.

They played their first gig at the Brixton Windmill on June 12, 2017 and went on to have a residency at the venue. In June 2018, they released their debut single “bmbmbm” on Speedy Wunderground. Debut album Schlagenheim followed in 2019 on Rough Trade Records.

In a 2020 scene report for The Independent, Kieran Read wrote: “When Black Midi performed their single ‘bmbmbm’ at last year’s Mercury Prize – their first televised performance – vocalist Geordie Greep’s awkward moaning and guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin’s out-of-nowhere front flip felt more provocative and perplexing than rapper Slowthai throwing Boris Johnson’s disembodied head around.”

Read added that the band members share “an affinity for jamming angular, frenetic grooves and feeding obscure samples (like Nikki Grahame’s Big Brother meltdowns) through their amps. After a whirlwind few months, including signing to Rough Trade Records, an airtight KEXP performance and a cosign from Can’s Damo Suzuki, they were quickly lauded as the ‘weirdest band around’, which, in turn, only assisted in building their recognition.”

Kwasniewski-Kelvin left the band, citing concerns about his mental health, prior to the release of their second album Cavalcade in 2021 but received writing credits on the record.

Among those paying tribute to the musician were representatives of the Windmill, who wrote on X: “RIP Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin. Don't know what else to say apart from deepest condolences to his family and for everyone to heed their advice. So sad.”

