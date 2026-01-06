Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coronation Street’s Billy Mayhew says goodbye to show after 11 years: ‘I will miss you’

Coronation Street's Billy Mayhew says goodbye to show after 11 years: 'I will miss you'
  • Daniel Brocklebank has departed from Coronation Street after 11 years, with his character Billy Mayhew being killed off.
  • Billy Mayhew died during a special crossover episode that aired on Monday, 5 December.
  • The priest was killed when a coach he was driving crashed into a car carrying characters from Emmerdale.
  • He became trapped in the burning vehicle and was left to die by his love rival, Theo Silverston.
  • Brocklebank shared a video message expressing his gratitude to the cast, crew, and audience, stating he would miss them.
