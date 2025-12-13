Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Martin Compston on how Sir Billy Connolly is battling Parkinson’s

Peter Kay says Billy Connolly is 'not so good now'
  • Martin Compston has commended Sir Billy Connolly for his "incredibly brave" approach to living with Parkinson's disease.
  • Sir Billy, diagnosed in 2013 and retired in 2018, has faced the illness with humour, according to Compston.
  • Compston is co-hosting "Hoolie In The Hydro", a traditional music event in Glasgow, dedicated to the 83-year-old comedian.
  • The actor expressed his delight that Sir Billy is receiving widespread recognition and love, as evidenced by recent murals.
  • The "Hoolie" event aims to celebrate Sir Billy's "immeasurable" impact on comedy, music, and culture while recognising him as "the best at being Scottish".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in