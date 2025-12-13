Martin Compston on how Sir Billy Connolly is battling Parkinson’s
- Martin Compston has commended Sir Billy Connolly for his "incredibly brave" approach to living with Parkinson's disease.
- Sir Billy, diagnosed in 2013 and retired in 2018, has faced the illness with humour, according to Compston.
- Compston is co-hosting "Hoolie In The Hydro", a traditional music event in Glasgow, dedicated to the 83-year-old comedian.
- The actor expressed his delight that Sir Billy is receiving widespread recognition and love, as evidenced by recent murals.
- The "Hoolie" event aims to celebrate Sir Billy's "immeasurable" impact on comedy, music, and culture while recognising him as "the best at being Scottish".