Coronation Street icon gives health update after breast cancer diagnosis

Coronation Street legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
  • Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
  • The 68-year-old shared the news on RTE’s Late Late Show on Friday, stating she received the diagnosis just 20 minutes before filming her first scenes for Dublin-based soap Fair City.
  • Callard, known for her role as Liz McDonald, reassured viewers that she is “absolutely fine” and the cancer is in its “very early stages”.
  • Callard admitted here head was “a bit mashed” when she first received the news.
  • She now lives in Ireland but plans to return to the UK for an operation and radiotherapy.
