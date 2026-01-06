Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Acclaimed director dies aged 70 ‘after a long and serious illness’

(Getty Images)
  • Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr, celebrated for his distinctive works including Sátántangó and The Turin Horse, has died at the age of 70.
  • The European Film Academy announced his passing on Tuesday, January 6, stating he died "after a long and serious illness."
  • Tarr began his career at Balázs Béla Stúdió and released his feature directorial debut, Family Nest, in 1977.
  • He achieved international acclaim with his 1988 film Damnation and later adapted László Krasznahorkai’s Sátántangó into a seven-hour feature, widely regarded as a significant arthouse film.
  • The European Film Academy paid tribute to Tarr as an outstanding director and a personality with a strong political voice, respected by colleagues and celebrated by audiences globally.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in