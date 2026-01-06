Béla Tarr death: Hungarian filmmaker who directed Sátántangó dies, aged 70
Acclaimed director suffered ‘a long and serious illness’
Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr, known for films including Sátántangó, Damnation and Werckmeister Harmonies, has died aged 70.
The European Film Academy announced the news, revealing that Tarr died on Tuesday (January 6) “after a long and serious illness.”
“The European Film Academy mourns an outstanding director and a personality with a strong political voice, who is not only deeply respected by his colleagues but also celebrated by audiences worldwide,” the statement said.
“The grieving family asks for the understanding of the press and the public and that they not be sought for a statement during these difficult days.”
Tarr, known for his dark and distinctive works, was born in Hungary in 1955 before beginning his career working at Balázs Béla Stúdió, one of Hungary’s largest studios for experimental film.
He released his feature directorial debut Family Nest, a dark social drama about a young family living in communist housing policy, in 1977.
He graduated from the Academy of Theatre and Film in Budapest in 1982 and established Társulás Filmstúdió, where he worked until the studio was closed in 1985.
The filmmaker first attracted international acclaim in 1988 with his feature Damnation, about an erotic obsession set in a Hungarian mining town, adapted from from a screenplay by the Nobel-Prize winning Hungarian novelist László Krasznahorkai.
Tarr also developed Krasznahorkai’s Sátántangó into a seven-hour feature, which is regarded as one of the best arthouse films of all time.
Sátántangó tells the haunting story of a group of people living in a decaying Hungarian village before the fall of Soviet rule. The community is led by Irimiás, a charismatic man long presumed dead, who suddenly returns under mysterious circumstances.
More to follow...
