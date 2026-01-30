Beatles fans react to first images of Fab Four in new biopics
- The first images of Sam Mendes upcoming Beatles films, each focusing on a different member of the group, with Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson, and Joseph Quinn cast as Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison, have been unveiled.
- All four films are currently slated for release on 7 April 2028, and a unique marketing campaign saw postcards featuring the cast distributed at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts.
- Initial fan reactions to the first-look images have been mixed, with Mescal receiving praise for his portrayal of McCartney, while some viewers expressed reservations about Quinn's casting as Harrison.
- Production has commenced on the films, which represent the first time The Beatles' life and music rights have been granted for scripted movies.
- The wider cast includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, James Norton as Brian Epstein, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd.
