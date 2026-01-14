BBC officially surpassed in viewership milestone
- YouTube has officially surpassed the BBC in British viewing figures for the first time, ending the national broadcaster's near-century-long dominance of UK entertainment.
- According to official ratings agency Barb, YouTube attracted almost 52 million viewers in December, exceeding the BBC's 50.8 million across all its channels.
- The rise of smart televisions is identified as a key factor in YouTube's increased viewership, allowing direct access to the platform on TV sets.
- The BBC is adapting its strategy by committing to creating YouTube-specific content, moving beyond just posting trailers and clips, following an Ofcom warning.
- While acknowledging the Barb figures, the BBC highlights that its own 15-minute engagement metric, which it considers more reflective of long-form content, still shows it comfortably ahead of YouTube.