BBC responds to rumours about Strictly’s Sunday show
- The BBC has denied rumours that Strictly Come Dancing's Sunday night results show could be axed.
- Speculation about the show's future arose due to results frequently leaking online ahead of its Sunday broadcast.
- A report claimed some BBC executives considered reverting to a live Saturday night results show to prevent leaks.
- The BBC dismissed the claims as "nonsense", highlighting the show's continued popularity with 7.1 million viewers last Sunday.
- A Strictly insider also confirmed there is "absolutely no truth" to the suggestion of axing the Sunday results programme.