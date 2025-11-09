Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC responds to rumours about Strictly’s Sunday show

Strictly Come Dancing's Vicky Pattinson tops week seven leaderboard with Taylor Swift tango
  • The BBC has denied rumours that Strictly Come Dancing's Sunday night results show could be axed.
  • Speculation about the show's future arose due to results frequently leaking online ahead of its Sunday broadcast.
  • A report claimed some BBC executives considered reverting to a live Saturday night results show to prevent leaks.
  • The BBC dismissed the claims as "nonsense", highlighting the show's continued popularity with 7.1 million viewers last Sunday.
  • A Strictly insider also confirmed there is "absolutely no truth" to the suggestion of axing the Sunday results programme.
