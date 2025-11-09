BBC shuts down reports of plans to axe Strictly Come Dancing’s Sunday results show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has denied rumours that Strictly Come Dancing’s Sunday night results show could be axed after concerns about leaks.

The dance extravaganza is filmed live on Saturday nights during its autumn run, with the Sunday results show recorded straight afterwards and broadcast the next day.

The current set-up means that news of which celebrity couple has been eliminated are sometimes leaked online ahead of the Sunday evening programme airing.

A recent report from the Mail on Sunday claimed that some BBC executives believe that Strictly should revert to its original format, with a live results show airing later on Saturday night.

“It’s become a complete farce, everyone watching knows that it was filmed the night before – but more significant than that, the result is out on the internet almost immediately,” a source told the paper.

However, the BBC has now brushed off this speculation, confirming in a statement to Wales Online that “this story is nonsense”.

open image in gallery The Sunday night results show is pre-recorded and therefore subject to leaks ( BBC/Guy Levy )

“Strictly’s results show is hugely popular and over seven million people came together to watch it live last Sunday night,” a spokesperson said.

The results show remains a ratings success for the broadcaster, with a source adding that “on overnight ratings alone, Sunday’s results show had 7.1 million viewers”.

“This will grow further when catch-up and BBC iPlayer viewing is factored in,” they said.

“This overnight figure was five million viewers more than the most watched programme on other channels, and the BBC’s highest overnight of Sunday.”

open image in gallery Last week’s results show reported drew in more than seven million viewers ( BBC/Guy Levy )

A Strictly insider also told Digital Spy that “there’s absolutely no truth to the suggestion that the Sunday night results show might be axed”.

The Sunday show typically features a group dance from the professionals, as well as a musical performance, before the two couples with the lowest number of votes from the public face the dreaded dance off.

The judging panel must then decide which pair they will send home.

Last month, the show’s longtime presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman broke the news that they would be leaving Strictly at the end of the year.

“We have loved working as a duo, and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream,” they said. “We were always going to leave together, and now feels like the right time.”