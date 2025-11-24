Vernon Kay’s predecessor comments on sharp decline in Radio 2 audience
- Veteran radio host Ken Bruce has commented on the significant drop in BBC Radio 2's morning show audience figures since his departure in March 2023.
- Bruce, who hosted the 9:30 am to midday slot for over 30 years, left to join Greatest Hits Radio, with Vernon Kay subsequently taking over his programme.
- Reports indicated that Radio 2's weekday morning audience fell from a weekly average of 8.1 million to 6.6 million by October 2025, following Bruce's move.
- Bruce acknowledged the decline and noted that some listeners followed him to Greatest Hits Radio, where his new show's audience has reportedly doubled.
- Despite the initial drop, BBC Radio 2 remains the UK's most popular station, with Vernon Kay's mid-morning show currently holding the title of the most-listened-to programme on UK radio.